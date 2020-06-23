Letters to the editor

Apple’s WWDC: Sophisticated new features for all products and the company’s own silicone
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Housing finance
This refers to ‘New ground rules’ (June 23). The heedless lending by NBFCs, especially HFCs, in the recent past has severely affected the creditors of these lenders, developers, and retail borrowers. The effect of deploying funds without adhering to the asset-liability matching has created a liquidity crisis in the NBFC sector. The subsequent outbreak of the Covid pandemic has aggravated the credit-supply crisis and the banks hesitated to fund HFCs.
The RBI’s move to take over the regulation of the housing finance companies from the National Housing Bank is a remedial measure; however, the effectiveness of the regulations that the RBI is going to impose on these companies matters much. Regulatory oversight on SCBs, violations of the regulatory measures, lending norms, and other policies of the banking activities occur repeatedly. This is causing credibility loss to the banks, besides significantly affecting the interest of all the stakeholders. So mere taking over of regulation will not be sufficient. It is imperative to execute measures and actions effectively.
VSK Pillai
Kottayam
Conflict of interest
Apropos ‘RBI and banks: Conflict on Board’ (June 23). Right from the Harshad Mehta scam of 1992 to the recent collapse of some cooperative and private banks, not to speak of the menace of evergreening of NPAs, one is left wondering what the RBI nominee-directors on the bank boards are doing. Surely, their job does not end with attending board meetings, and signing on the dotted lines.
While the day-to-day operations are left to managers, directors are appointed to monitor and govern the bank’s operations, thereby safeguarding shareholders and depositors’ investments. Though the RBI has come out with ‘fit and proper’ criteria for the selection of bank directors and the elimination of conflict of interest, its own conflict remains unaddressed. As the regulator and supervisor of banks, having its nominees sitting on bank boards is untenable. The government should immediately accede to the request reportedly made by the apex bank to withdraw its nominees therefrom.
V Jayaraman
Chennai
Visa demand
The suspension of H1-B visas is an anticipated decision. Though this will not effect the existing visa-holders, Indian graduates who aspire to work in the US will be disappointed.
However, in the current global circumstances, the demand for H1-B will be less, as companies worldwide are not hiring liberally. Moreover, international air travel is still in a doubtful condition because of the uncertainty over the pandemic, lockdowns, and a second wave of the coronavirus. Much of the IT work force is working from home, which is set to be the new normal. The only challenges are productivity, cyber security and physical interactions, which are slowly getting readjusted. This culture will reduce the need for, and dependence on, H1-B visas. Indians can still remotely work for American companies.
Ravi Teja Kathuripalli
Hyderabad
Misguided view
I am appalled by the campaign launched for the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s statues in the UK by misguided and ill-informed people. The statues had been erected by public demand to recognise the immense contribution of Gandhiji to the free world. As a result, this protest is unwarranted, uncalled for, unnecessary and, above all, counterproductive. To call Gandhiji a racist is totally out order, when it is known that he dedicated his entire life fighting racism, imperial rule and shaped the world as we see it today.
Mahatma Gandhi was not only an Indian leader but a universal icon who inspired people across the globe with his ideals. The civil rights movement in America under Martin Luther King was the direct result of this. The struggle against apartheid in South Africa by Nelson Mandela is yet another example.
Still, today a few misguided individuals choose to overlook his herculean struggle for humanity.
His statues are a reminder that one’s objective can be achieved peacefully as long as there is merit in the cause.
Gandhiji’s message of love and non-violence has become even more critical than ever before in our fractured world. Peace can only come when world leaders start to follow Gandhian ideals.
Rami Ranger CBE
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
