LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

Agri reforms needed
This refers to the editorial ‘Onus on farmers’ (December 11). There can be no two views on the need for a robust effort to revive and reform India’s agriculture sector.
The fact that the Congress is not providing support to the government on this front shows that it is looking to reap political gains.
The government, on its part, should pursue its efforts for a settlement of the issue and regain the trust of the farmers.
TR Anandan
Coimbatore
Farmers should relent
In spite of the government acceding to most of their demands, the farmers are still digging in their heels. Interestingly, earlier the government adopted a maximalist position and now farmers are paying back in the same coin. They have surely proved a force to be reckoned with.
With revised suggestions, it now appears to be a win-win situation for both the parties. The farmers would be naive if they are expecting that the laws will be repealed lock, stock and barrel.
Prolonging the agitation will be self-defeating and detrimental to all stakeholders. Hope better sense prevails amongst the farmers.
Deepak Singhal
Noida
Will lose public support
With the amendments proposed by the government, the farmers should call off their agitation and return to the negotiating table, to resolve the remaining issues. The government is ready to give assurances on MSP, parity between state-run and private mandis and retaining the dispute resolution mechanism.
Even after this, for the farmers to continue the agitation, demanding the total repeal of the farm laws is unconscionable.
If the government were to accede to the same, it may well be the beginning of the end of its reforms agenda.
The public has so far been sympathetic to the agitation, considering the dependence of farmers’ livelihood as much on the vagaries of the monsoon as on their own efforts.
But by threatening to block the highways to Agra and Jaipur from December 12 onwards, they not only risk the hardening of the government’s attitude, but also losing public support.
V Jayaraman
Chennai
Eliminating poverty
This is with reference to ‘Threat of malnourishment’ (December 11). Poverty and malnourishment go hand in hand. Malnourishment is the outcome of extreme poverty prevailing in the country. It is surprising that a country like India with its abundant natural resources, rich culture, and talented manpower has failed to eradicate poverty even after 73 years of Independence. To eliminate poverty, the poor should be provided job opportunities as well as educational and healthcare facilities.
Freebies and subsidies are no solution to end poverty. In this context, it would do well for the government to take cognisance of the dictum: ‘Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day; show him how to catch fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.’
Veena Shenoy
Thane
Corrigendum
Sundaram Finance Ltd and Sundaram Finance Holdings are not part of the family arrangement announced by the TVS Group on Thursday. The TVS Group does not hold shares in both these companies. The graphic accompanying our front page story ‘TVS family to rejig ownership of group companies’ included the details of Sundaram Finance and Sundaram Finance Holdings. The error is regretted.
