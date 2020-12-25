Letters to the editor dated December 25, 2020

No more dithering please

With reference to ‘Farmers halt toll collection on most highways in Haryana’ (December 25), whereas thousands of farmers have been protesting at various border points of Delhi for around a month demanding a repeal of the three new agri laws, it was really unfortunate that in 'response' to a three-day call given by the Bharatiya Kisan Union, the protesting farmers halted the toll collection on most highways in Haryana on Friday. But the government’s meek surrender on this issue is hard to understand.

Despite the government looking for a face-saving settlement with farmers, a solution to the problem is nowhere in sight. But the matter should urgently be decided since the agitation has been lingering on since November 26.

Vinayak G

Bengaluru

Boardroom shenanigans

With reference to the article, “The ‘invertebrates’ in boardrooms” (December 25), the corporate governance standards of a good number of promoter-controlled entities are poor, going by the series of fraudulent transactions unearthed in the recent past. A huge responsibility lies on independent directors for protecting the interests of stake holders.

Apart from the recent relaxation in their selection norms, the modified regulations not to indict them in civil/criminal offences , and that should motivate the independent directors to act freely and explore ways of strengthening the corporate culture. If these directors, fail in their effective functioning and in countering the domineering promoters, it would be detrimental to the corporate culture of the country.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Retro tax tussle

With reference to the report on retro tax (December 25), India’s move to appeal against the arbitral award in favour of Vodafone, before a Singapore court, is ill conceived, even if it is prompted by the desire to ‘assert the right of a sovereign to levy tax and not on the tax demand per se’.

Within four months of losing the case at the international arbitration tribunal at The Hague against Vodafone, India has lost another case against Cairn Energy.

Retro taxation is like a shifting the goal post, depriving the law of predictability and is causing disquiet among investors.

The government has armed itself and its revenue officials to conduct roving inquiries, raids and litigation against assessees, going back up to 60 years. It is a draconian provision that may remain in the statute book only as a deterrent, to be used in rarest of rare cases against entities resorting to tax frauds, by exploiting the loopholes in the nation’s tax laws.

V Jayaraman

Chennai

Social side of ads

With reference to the article ‘Ads must go beyond brand promotion’ (December 25), although advertisements play a great role in promoting a product, what matters ultimately is the quality of products. Extensive advertisement of a product increases the expectations from it.

Many products in India are popular without much promotions/advertisements. Many advertisements attract people when they go against conventional norms. Despite that companies stick to old norms.

How many advertisements show that the insurance money/parents’ savings is for the education of the daughter as well in case of death of the sole breadwinner? It is usually for the education of the sons and marriage expenses of the daughter.

To wean away people from junk food, we must popularise, Indian food items and delicacies by encouraging small -scale industry. Celebrities should emulate Pullela Gopichand who refused to endorse soft drinks as they are detrimental to health especially the youngsters.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Clarification

With reference to the report, “Last date for filing annual GST returns for FY 2019-20 has been extended to March 31” (December 25), the Finance Ministry has clarified that as of now the due date is December 31, 2020.

