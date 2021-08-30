Letters to the editor dated August 30, 2021

‘Fuel’ing prices

This refers to the Editorial ‘Price puzzle’. When questioned about fuel price hikes, the government and its spokespersons claim that fuel prices are determined by oil marketing companies and the government has nothing to do with it. If it were so how do fuel prices remain static for weeks together during election times even if the international crude oil prices rise. It is obvious the OMCs take orders from the Centre to fix prices.

No matter which party is in power, they all find it convenient to loot the common man for all they can through this obscure, mysterious unknown and opaque formula of fixing fuel prices.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

Salaried class/pensioners’ woes

Apropos ‘CBDT extends due dates for electronic filing of various forms’ August 30), it goes without saying that all this was very much expected in the wake of new Income Tax portal getting afflicted by multiple technical glitches and thus far remaining ‘unresolved’.

Notably, the due date for payment without additional amount under ‘Vivad se Viswas Scheme’ now stands extended alongside the extant date for the filing of certain electronic forms including one relating to Equalization Levy statement, and the form for declaration received from senior citizen account holders, among others.

However, one just fails to comprehend the rationale behind its ‘non-extension’ of the current due date (September 30), for filing of the Income Tax Returns by the Salaried group of people/Pensioners etc despite the MoF having recently asked Infosys Technologies Ltd to ‘finally’ settle all issues concerning various technical glitches repeatedly being ‘red flagged’ by the stakeholders concerned, latest by September 15, 2021.

So, in all fairness, the CBDT should also extend the same at least till November 30, 2021.

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula (Haryana)

Avani’s Golden feat

Avani Lekhara had scripted a history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at Paralympics.

Her gold medal by creating a new world record in 10m air rifle standing SH1 event where shooters are able to hold a gun with arms is nothing but an incredible feat.

It also bore a clear testimony to her steely resolve, grit and determination to overcome crippling odds that stood in her way following a car accident in 2012, which made Avani wheelchair-bound. The message is loud and clear from the Paralympians that physical impairments could hardly shatter one’s sporting endeavours if they dared to persist with exemplary fortitude.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan (TN)

Rooftop potential

With reference to the article ‘Nourishing cities through urban Agriculture’ (August 30), rooftop farming can be a viable option for urban agriculture on account of decreasing agricultural land, especially in Indian cities.

It can play a significant role in urban environmental management and enhance the continuously deteriorating quality of air while offering organic and fertilizer-free produce.

The necessity to recuperate green spaces is becoming increasingly critical to maintain environmental quality, as the impervious spaces are replacing them rapidly. Installing rooftop farms or green roofs in residential and commercial buildings is one of the options that can reduce the negative impact of development as it has numerous environmental, economic, and social benefits.

S Muthulakshmi

Virudhunagar (TN)