Letters to the Editor dated March 2, 2022

Brace for higher fuel prices

Apropos 'Govt hikes prices of commercial LPG cylinder' (March 3), the latest hike in LPG prices , did not come as any surprise since there has been a substantial rise in global Brent Crude price during the previous month. It is around $106 per barrel and a further rise can't be ruled out, in the wake of ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

However, the domestic LPG consumers should not consider themselves to be 'lucky' as they may face higher prices after the results of the five poll bound States are declared on March 10.

The government usually 'holds' the prices of both the auto fuels and the LPG when elections take place to keep the electorate happy. But, it may now use the Russia-Ukraine crisis to hike prices.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Skill intensive projects

This is in reference to the article “Does the Budget give a leg-up to agriculture” (March,1 2022). The recent Budget focus on ensuring increasing credit flows to animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries. It also enhanced allocation to the rural infrastructure development fund to ₹40,000 crore. It has proposed to double the Micro Irrigation fund corpus by another ₹5,000 crore.

Operation Green Scheme is available to vegetables, It is also decided that 1000 mandis with be integrated with e-Nam. Inspite of this the Government should change the mechanism and create employment opportunities through more skill intensive projects for the rural people for their sustainable growth.

P. Sundara Pandian

Virudhunagar

Dire climate forecast

Climate change-induced debilitating disasters manifested itself in catastrophic floods , crippling droughts, horrendous heat waves and devastating forest fires whose frequency has been increasing and afflicts almost all the major regions of the world.

Despite the steps taken so far by the international community, much needs to be done to mitigate the negative repercussions arising out of adverse weather events . The latest IPCC report , pointing to an increase in the multiple Climate Change induced disasters in the next two decades globally even if strong action is taken should serve as a wake-up call for the international community to get its acts together and act fast now..

That more than 45 per cent of global population have continued living in areas highly vulnerable to Climate Change should prompt state authorities to initiate concerted measures to protect their vulnerable population. As one of the Climate Change vulnerable countries, India needs to accelerate is Climate Change mitigation and adaptability measures especially one aimed at building Climate Change resilient infrastructure that holds the key to reduce damages during deluges and rise in sea levels and heat stress.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan (TN)

Exporters, a worried lot

This refers to "Exporters mull payment alternatives" (March 2). Indeed India's export to Russia are under threat thanks to the sanctions imposed on Russia for invasion of Ukraine. At this juncture of gradual recovery from the pandemic, India needs more exports not only to strengthen the exchequer but also to stabilise export-oriented industries.

Hence the government must enhance exports to Russia and ensure third country payment. The government must encourage exporters to face the war-based export risks with all financial support.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi