Letters to the Editor

Vaccinate children fast

This is with reference to the news report “Vaccinate every eligible child, urges PM” (April 28). The government should initiate necessary steps/action to ensure that the much-feared fourth wave causes minimal damage, especially to children.

As per data, there are nearly 150 million children in India and hence the government should start taking necessary steps right away to protect children from the virus. The vaccination process for people above 18 years should be hastened and completed at the earliest so that the government gets enough time to vaccinate children and attend to other matters related to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, children should be made aware of wearing proper masks, hand washing, and maintaining social distancing. Since it is difficult to convince children about the norms, parents, teachers and counsellors must must novel methods to get the message across to children. The government should rope in celebrities to educate/apprise children.

This is the right time to make children aware of eating nutritious food and improve their immunity. Children can also be taught the importance of health, cleanliness, hygiene, etc. Teachers should be roped in to guide and educate children.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Specialists needed

This refers to the article ‘Universities need human resource thrust’ (April 28). A university may not be a business organisation, but it is run and executed by knowledge workers.

Every university has a sizeable number of faculty and staff. Right from attracting talented candidates, understanding and fulfilling their career aspirations and grievance resolving to rewarding them appropriately needs expertise in human resource management as also codification and timely updating of HR policies and procedures. All this is important in getting the best out of the university’s human resource.

The existing establishment departments can handle administrative responsibilities.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Middle class gets short shrift

This refers to the article ‘New corporation tax regime off to a flying start’, (April 28) why wouldn't any businessman migrate to a newer regime if it is going to save him some money. However it is unfair that business is given concessions, while the others are being taxed without any relief. There are reports that GST is likely to increase on certain articles thus squeezing the poor and the middle class further. This government seems to take the middle class for granted. This class is expected to pay more than the others for the running of the government. Unless the government course corrects, it could well be in for a surprise in the next general elections!

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

Hobson’s choice

This refers to the Editorial ‘Uberrimae fidei’ (April 28). The Centre’s going ahead with the LIC IPO is a classic case of Hobson’s choice as its patience started wearing thin. Given its depleted coffers, the government cannot wait forever for the IPO. However given how investors burnt their fingers in recent IPOs, many of them have been losing appetite for IPOs.

In fact many smart investors will adopt a wait-and-watch policy and may resort to the secondary market in anticipation of lapping up the stock at a price lower than the issue price as it has happened in other stocks. Moreover FIIs are exiting the market and the government is pinning its hope on domestic investors. The BPCL disinvestment has proved a dud, hopefully LIC IPO does not turn out to be a another damp squib.

Deepak Singhal

Noida