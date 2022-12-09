Apropos ‘Historic win for BJP in Gujarat, Congress wrests Himachal’ (December 9), the results have proved beyond doubt that the Modi magic still works in Gujarat. The results have further established that ‘ announcing freebies by political parties during elections ‘ cannot become a gamechanger.

At the same time, the AAP capturing around 12 per cent of votes in Gujarat is something that the BJP must take into consideration. At the same time Congress’ Himachal victory and the AAP Delhi civic polls win must be a sobering factor for the BJP.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

AAP’s wings clipped

Apropos ‘Modi and the BJP are streets ahead of the Opposition’ (December 9), one tends to endorse the Editorial’s views that the BJP once again established its supremacy by registering its best-ever performance in GujaratThe credit for this performance truly goes to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for “pruning” the AAP’s wings. The Congress, its arch political rival, had to contend with just 17 Assembly seats in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly.

As regards Himachal Pradesh, there can’t be two opinions about the Congress hugely benefitting from the BJP’s infighting and botched ticket distribution which saw as many as 21 rebel candidates.

However, seeing the writing on the wall, the AAP leadership concentrated more in the MCD and Gujarat Assembly elections. AAP’s ousting of BJP from the MCDmeans that its control over the NCT of Delhi is complete.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

The enduring Modi factor

The stupendous performance of the BJP is due to the Modi factor. There is an emotional connect between Gujarat and the PM. However the absence of strong campaign by the Congress; unlike the last time has helped the BJP. It was an lackadaisical campaign, with the Congress paying more attention to the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The split in anti BJP votes has also helped in the record breaking victory.

Knowing that it had very little chance of overthrowing the BJP in Gujarat, the Congress may have decided to conserve its energy and resources for States it stands a chance of winning.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

Assam’s potential

The article ‘The Assam factor in India’s G20 Presidency’ (December 9)‘ is impressive and optimistic. India, as G20 President has proposed to hold connected events across 200 locations in the country. This would act as a platform to showcase the world on India’s diversifying culture, language and art.

Instead of metros, the approach of the government departments in selecting the historical places as venues for holding significant meetings involving dignitaries of various countries deserves appreciation.

Assam, which was once lagging far behind in infrastructure and connectivity, today, is rich with several highway roads, new bridges, improved rail and air connectivity. Ongoing tunnel construction under Brahmaputra river is a highlight of the civil infra.

Guwahati in future could act as second Delhi in creating a conducive environment for establishing economic ties with neighbouring border countries.

The G20 Meet under India’s Presidency will help to renew its ties not only with its member countries but also boost ties with other ASEAN countries.

RV Baskaran

Chennai