Satellite Broadband: A faster way to connect India

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Over the past few months, there has been a sudden rise in the interest of satellite communications in India. The debate gained momentum when telcos asked for a pie in the 27.5 Ghz – 29.5 Ghz frequency, which globally is earmarked for satellite communications. Sharing of this frequency will prevent India from achieving the true potential of satellite communications.
Globally, companies are striving to build and deploy “mega-constellations” of hundreds or thousands of satellites to bring affordable high-speed internet services to businesses, governments, schools, and individuals. Despite India’s impressive achievements in the space sector, growth has been at snail’s pace.
As per ISRO studies, India currently holds a mere 3 per cent share in the $360-billion global space market. Satellite broadband services in India remains primarily for the B2B sector with a market size of roughly $100 million. SpaceCom experts predict that with the upcoming ‘Open Space’, satellite broadband services can be a $500 million-plus near-term market opportunity. However, this is possible only if there is a conducive policy environment.
Satellite broadband provides instantaneous service. To beam into households, commercial establishments including machine to machine and IoT, satellite broadband does not require laying cable. Let us for a moment consider this – Space India 2.0 indicates that the cost to cover one sq km from space varies between $1.5 and $6, vis-a-vis $3,000 to $30,000 required by ground infrastructure to cover the same area. Such drastic cost reduction will benefit consumers. As there are no cables involved, consumers be it in B2B or B2C space will have unhindered connectivity. OTT services, high speed seamless internet access, rapid adoption of media streaming, connecting underserved areas, e-Sims and trunking technology are just a few sectors that will witness phenomenal growth.
Various companies have set up space stations that can cater to India’s requirements. Proliferation of new constellation types, High Throughput Tech, large number of innovative broadband and earth observation missions and emergence of GEO/MEO/LEO HTS offerings will augment growth. However, to achieve success, India needs to have conducive regulations and policy along with sufficient spectrum allocation, ease of doing business, dropping capacity prices, etc.
The Indian satellites are still using the conventional satellites despite the proliferation of high throughput satellites world-over: There is a lack of domestic participation for building space infrastructuredespite ‘Make in India’ mission. The use of traditional satellites technology in India makes it unfeasible for satellite broadband to be commercially viable. Globally, the use of high throughput [HTS] satellite has seen significant transformation to further sophisticated innovation, where the cost of realisation of satellite to the cost per Bit is way less. With right policy intervention SatCom [Direct and Indirect sectors] has a tremendous scope to contribute a sizeable chunk to the GDP growth, with the potential to open floodgates for greater innovation, R&D, employment, investment and connectivity.
However, an urgent re-look at deregulation and privatisation is required. Advanced space-faring nations have privatised most of these blocks in the value chain. There is a need for building systems to help nurture the industry and create an extensive ecosystem to generate a ‘Space 2.0’ in India.
There is massive potential for the space sector in replicating the success of the IT sector, whereby a structured operating system offers opportunities created by the government for larger private sector participation. Armed with a strong regulator and arbitrator, the sector will evolve into a revenue and employment generating behemoth.
The writer is President SIA-India and Chairman & MD – Ananth Technologies
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...