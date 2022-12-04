Neelam Patel

PVS Suryakumar

Rajeev Ahal

It is widely accepted that it takes nearly thousand years for formation of top soil, but when not cared for, can be damaged quickly.

India adopted intensive agriculture practices in a few pockets, ushering in the Green Revolution. But this had consequences — loss of soil structure and fertility. Research shows that nine major minerals and nutrients are missing from the soil in the Green Revolution States; about three-fourths of soil samples in these States had low levels of organic carbon; and carbon content in our soils decreased from about 2.5 per cent in 1947 to about 0.4 per cent in 2020. This indicates movement towards desertification. Hence saving our soils will not only improve our food and nutrition security but humanity as well.

With adequate food stocks, India can now review and gradually move towards ‘Agriculture that promotes Ecology’ called ‘Agroecology’ globally. The Centre’s soil health cards are making positive impacts, about 10 per cent decrease in chemical fertiliser consumption and 6 per cent increased yield, because of appropriate fertilisation.

The Agricultre Ministry has promoted Natural Farming as an agroecological response through Bharatiya Prakritik Krishi Paddhati, under the centrally sponsored scheme Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana. The newly formed, National Mission for Natural Farming (NMNF) aims to make agriculture sustainable, remunerative and climate resilient.

About 1 million hectares is under natural farming by 1.6 million farmers. Many States are embarking on this journey but the ‘impetus & scale’ needs to improve.

The “Indo-German Partnership for Green and Sustainable Development” and the Lighthouse on “Agroecology and Sustainable Natural Resource Management”, signed by heads of both governments in May, are supporting these impregnable challenges.

Nabard has been promoting soil and water conservation through watershed and wadi development covering about 2.5 million hectares demonstrating reduction in soil loss and improved crop productivity. Nabard and GIZ are now integrating GIS based watershed planning, including climate change adaptation strategies, for enhancing resilient and agroecological approaches.

It is extremely crucial that our farming systems focus on agroecological practices that enable soil re-building.

Patel, Suryakumar and Ahal are Senior Adviser Agriculture NITI Aayog, Deputy Managing Director Nabard and Director Agroecology GIZ India, respectively. Views expressed are personal