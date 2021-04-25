The vaccine pricing conundrum

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The pricing of Covaxin, the first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, appears to be a balancing act by Bharat Biotech, between the inoculation needs of the country and the company’s financial viability to support future innovation.
The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker had late on Saturday announced the price for its vaccine at ₹600 per dose for State governments and ₹1,200 for private hospitals. Its pricing for the Centre, though, is retained at ₹150.
Days earlier, Serum Institute of India had announced its price on the only other vaccine available in the country. Covishield was pegged at ₹400 per dose for the States and ₹600 for private hospitals. Serum’s pricing had raised a political storm.
The price declaration by the vaccine makers follows a directive from the Centre, freeing them to sell 50 per cent of their doses to the States and private hospitals from May 1, 2021 at pre-set prices.
Bharat Biotech appears to be projecting Covaxin as a premier shot, by pricing its vaccine higher than that of Covishiled. It is now the costliest vaccine for private players at ₹1,200 per dose.
The higher pricing for States and private hospitals could be to make up for selling at ₹150 to the Centre, by cashing in on the perception of it being safer vaccine with fewer side-effects.
The difference in the pricing of the two vaccines could lead to shifts in the demand pattern from the States. Cash-starved States could prefer Covishield with Covaxin looking to the private market.
But a rising demand for Covishield can cause bottlenecks in its supplies.
But the dynamics of the vaccination programme are set to change with more anidotes coming in. The Russian vaccine Sputnik V is to enter the market in May, even as the government is said to be negotiating with other foreign vaccine-makers. But, for now, Covishield and Covaxin are the key to the country’s public vaccination drive.
The higher pricing of Covaxin is bound to trigger criticism of profiteering. However, the investment in developing a vaccine cannot be denied and it needs to be recovered to support future research. Bharat Biotech is understood to have spent about ₹350 crore on clinical trials alone. Recently, the Centre announced a ₹1,500-crore funding for the company.
Serum Institute, too, had pointed to the “dire” situation with the virus rapidly mutating, putting more people at risk. “We have to ensure sustainability as we must be able to invest in scaling up and expanding our capacity to fight the pandemic and save lives,” Serum chief had said.
Even as pricing remains a vexatious issue, the hope is that vaccine makers will balance their needs with the public health requirement of a country 29 per cent of wjose population lives below the poverty line.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...