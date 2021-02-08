Turbulence in Myanmar

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Myanmar’s generals never really let go of the levers of power. Now, they have seized back the limited power they had handed over to the civilian government led by Nobel Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi. But they’re fast discovering that Myanmar is not the same country it was under their previous dead-handed rule. Thousands of protesters have been marching in Yangon, while doctors and some teachers have joined a campaign of civil disobedience. The citizenry has become used to new freedoms and doesn’t want Myanmar returning to its former impoverished, isolated state under the military. Coup leader General Min Aung Hlaing, who reportedly hadn’t spoken with Suu Kyi for two years, had been hoping to take power constitutionally after the November elections. The army, which wrote Myanmar’s constitution, kept 25 per cent of the parliament seats for itself and Min Aung Hlaing believed he could ally with the opposition and become president. In the event, the plan fell apart because Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) swept 396 out of 476 seats, winning 83 per cent of the ballots. The military alleged widespread voter fraud but independent observers reported no irregularities. Significantly, Min Aung Hlaing had awarded himself a five-year extension, which ends on his 65th birthday on March 7.
India has a 1,643-km border with Myanmar, described by our Home Ministry as extremely porous. Therefore, stakes for India in Myanmar are high and it cannot afford to come down heavily against either side. India is in good terms with Myanmar’s military and recently it gifted it an old submarine which had been the Indian Navy’s INS Sindhuvir. By contrast, Myanmar’s military is unhappy with the Chinese because it believes they are supplying arms to Myanmarese rebels. Inevitably, India is in a tug-of-war with China for influence in the country where Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made a brief visit in mid-January. The Chinese have also invested heavily in Myanmar’s oil-and-gas sector and are building pipelines back to their own country.
India has also been alarmed by the China-Myanmar pact to build a $1.3-billion deep-sea port at Kyaukpyu in the troubled Rakhine province that will be a deep intrusion, in India’s eyes, into the Bay of Bengal and which allows China to ship oil avoiding the Malacca Straits. India has also constructed a deep-water port at Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine province, which is expected to be functional later this year. Sittwe is 539 km from Kolkata. Besides that, India has given Myanmar $1.4 billion in assistance. Meanwhile, the West has denounced the military takeover. Aung Hlaing has promised elections in 12 months but that may not happen. The military cannot overlook Suu Kyi (now under house arrest), who despite her fall in global esteem over the Rohingyas, is the country’s most popular leader. She will be keenly watched by India, China and other global actors.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...