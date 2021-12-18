Derivatives

Why buy Gail India call option this week

KS Badri Narayanan | Updated on December 18, 2021

The stock of Gail India (₹129.5) is ruling in crucial level. It finds an immediate support at ₹121 and a close below will trigger a fresh downfall that can take it to ₹110 or even to ₹85.

On the other hand, GAIL India finds an immediate resistance at ₹138 and another one at ₹158.

Technically, the short-term outlook for GAIL India is negative. However, we expect the stock to see a pull back after a recent fall.

F&O pointers: Open interest positions increased to 4.45 crore shares on Friday from 4.31 crore shares on December 1, even as Gail India was hovering around ₹130. However, the increase in open positions was not steady and on some days the open positions slipped. Option trading indicates that the stock will move in a range between ₹120 - ₹150.

Strategy: We advise traders to consider buying Gail India ₹132.50-call option that closed with a premium of ₹2.25 on Friday. As the market lot is 6,100, this strategy would cost investors ₹13,725, which would be the maximum loss one can suffer. For maximum loss to happen, Gail India has to rule below ₹132.50 on expiry. The break-even price for the strategy is ₹134.75.

Profit potentials are high if Gail India moves up sharply in the current series. We advise to exit the position with a profit of ₹13,000 or exit if loss mounts to ₹7,500.

Follow-up: We advise traders to book profit in Tata Power (recommended last week - Short ₹250-call) and bull-call spread on Tech Mahindra (recommended a fortnight ago). With respect to the calendar spread on Nifty 50 options recommended few weeks back, exit December expiry 17,000-call short and hold long 17,000-call of March series.

Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis and F&O positions. There is a risk of loss in trading.

Published on December 18, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

GAIL (India) Ltd
futures and options
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like