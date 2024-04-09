₹1546 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1540

1510

1560

1590

Go long only above 1560. Keep the stop-loss at 1555

₹1477 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1460

1430

1490

1510

Go short now and at 1485. Keep the stop-loss at 1495

₹429 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

427

424

432

435

Go long only above 432. Stop-loss can be kept at 431

₹269 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

266

263

272

276

Go long only above 272. Stop-loss can be placed at 271

₹2971 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2960

2940

2990

3010

Go long only above 2990. Keep the stop-loss at 2980

₹768 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

764

760

771

775

Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹3973 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3935

3885

3980

4030

Go short on a break below 3935. Keep the stop-loss at 3945

22752 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22670

22600

22900

23100

Go long on dips at 22710 and 22690 with a stop-loss at 22640

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

