₹1546 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1540
1510
1560
1590
Go long only above 1560. Keep the stop-loss at 1555
₹1477 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1460
1430
1490
1510
Go short now and at 1485. Keep the stop-loss at 1495
₹429 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
427
424
432
435
Go long only above 432. Stop-loss can be kept at 431
₹269 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
266
263
272
276
Go long only above 272. Stop-loss can be placed at 271
₹2971 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2960
2940
2990
3010
Go long only above 2990. Keep the stop-loss at 2980
₹768 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
764
760
771
775
Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹3973 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3935
3885
3980
4030
Go short on a break below 3935. Keep the stop-loss at 3945
22752 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22670
22600
22900
23100
Go long on dips at 22710 and 22690 with a stop-loss at 22640
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
