Day Trading Guide for April 21, 2022

₹1355 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1330
1295
1380
|
1405
Consolidates at lower levels. Go short only on a break below 1330 with a stop-loss at 1345
₹1588 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1500
1600
|
1630
Resistance ahead. Go short if the stock turns down from 1600. Keep the stop-loss at 1615
₹260 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
258
255
263
|
267
Corrective fall is likely in the near-term. Go short now and at 262. Stop-loss can be kept at 266
₹176 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
171
168
180
|
185
Can come down within the sideways range. Go short now and at 179 with a stop-loss at 183
₹2718 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2680
2620
2735
|
2800
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 2710 only if the stock breaks above 2735.
₹509 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
505
500
515
|
521
Range-bound and unclear in the near-term. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges
₹3556 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3530
3500
3625
|
3650
Can rise before reversing lower again. Go short on rallies at 3615. Stop-loss can be kept at 3635.
17173 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17070
16900
17220
|
17330
Make use of intraday rallies to go short at 17210 and at 17290. Keep the stop-loss at 17360
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
April 21, 2022