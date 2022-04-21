hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for April 21, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Apr 20, 2022

₹1355 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1330

1295

1380

1405

Consolidates at lower levels. Go short only on a break below 1330 with a stop-loss at 1345

₹1588 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1500

1600

1630

Resistance ahead. Go short if the stock turns down from 1600. Keep the stop-loss at 1615

₹260 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

258

255

263

267

Corrective fall is likely in the near-term. Go short now and at 262. Stop-loss can be kept at 266

₹176 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

171

168

180

185

Can come down within the sideways range. Go short now and at 179 with a stop-loss at 183

₹2718 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2680

2620

2735

2800

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 2710 only if the stock breaks above 2735.

₹509 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

505

500

515

521

Range-bound and unclear in the near-term. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges

₹3556 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3530

3500

3625

3650

Can rise before reversing lower again. Go short on rallies at 3615. Stop-loss can be kept at 3635.

17173 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17070

16900

17220

17330

Make use of intraday rallies to go short at 17210 and at 17290. Keep the stop-loss at 17360

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 21, 2022
