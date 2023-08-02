₹1661 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1635
1615
1665
1700
Buy if the stock breaks out of 1665; stop-loss at 1645.
₹1365 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1350
1330
1370
1400
Take fresh longs if the stock moves above 1370; stop-loss at 1350.
₹464 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
460
450
475
490
Stuck in a range; do not initiate fresh trades.
₹176 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
174
171
180
182
Go long in the stock now and on a dip to 174; stop-loss at 170.
₹2512 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2500
2465
2570
2600
No clarity in trend. Refrain from trading this stock.
₹611 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
608
600
622
630
Sell the stock with stop-loss at 612 if it falls below 608.
₹3450 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3425
3360
3520
3570
Consider longs now and on a dip to 3425; stop-loss at 3385.
19810 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19800
19685
19900
19940
Go short if the contract decisively falls below 19800; stop-loss at 19860.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
