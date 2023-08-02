₹1661 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1635

1615

1665

1700

Buy if the stock breaks out of 1665; stop-loss at 1645.

₹1365 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1350

1330

1370

1400

Take fresh longs if the stock moves above 1370; stop-loss at 1350.

₹464 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

460

450

475

490

Stuck in a range; do not initiate fresh trades.

₹176 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

174

171

180

182

Go long in the stock now and on a dip to 174; stop-loss at 170.

₹2512 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2500

2465

2570

2600

No clarity in trend. Refrain from trading this stock.

₹611 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

608

600

622

630

Sell the stock with stop-loss at 612 if it falls below 608.

₹3450 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3425

3360

3520

3570

Consider longs now and on a dip to 3425; stop-loss at 3385.

19810 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19800

19685

19900

19940

Go short if the contract decisively falls below 19800; stop-loss at 19860.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

