Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 10, 2021

| Updated on August 09, 2021

₹1503 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1475

1515

1530

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,490 levels

₹1663 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1650

1639

1675

1685

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,675 levels

₹213 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

211

209

216

219

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC advances above ₹118 levels

₹115 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

113

111

117

120

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹117 levels

₹2077 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2060

2040

2100

2120

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock gains above ₹2,100 levels

₹433 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

428

423

440

445

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI declines below ₹428 levels

₹3322 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3300

3275

3345

3370

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock climbs above ₹3,345 levels

16262 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16200

16140

16310

16370

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 16,200 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 10, 2021

stocks and shares
