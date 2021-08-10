Day Trading Guide for August 10, 2021

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
₹1503 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1475
1515
|
1530
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,490 levels
₹1663 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1650
1639
1675
|
1685
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,675 levels
₹213 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
211
209
216
|
219
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC advances above ₹118 levels
₹115 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
113
111
117
|
120
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹117 levels
₹2077 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2060
2040
2100
|
2120
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock gains above ₹2,100 levels
₹433 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
428
423
440
|
445
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI declines below ₹428 levels
₹3322 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3300
3275
3345
|
3370
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock climbs above ₹3,345 levels
16262 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16200
16140
16310
|
16370
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 16,200 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
