Day Trading Guide for August 11, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1466 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1450 1420 1490 1540 Short-term outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips at 1455. Stop-loss can be kept at 1440. ₹1602 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1590 1550 1625 1660 View is positive and the stock is currently near a support. So, buy with stop-loss at 1585. ₹311 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 311 309 316 323 Uptrend is intact. Go long at the current level and place a stop-loss at 308. ₹134 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 133 128 139 141 Consolidating below a key resistance. Go short on a break below 133. Keep stop-loss at 135. ₹2582 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2525 2475 2590 2620 Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges. ₹515 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 515 509 520 524 Testing a key support at 515. Short if this level is breached and place stop-loss at 520. ₹3354 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3340 3280 3390 3460 Held within the range of 3340 - 3390. Stay away until the stock moves out of this price band. 17551 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 17500 17350 17585 17700 Go long only if the contract breaks out of the hurdle 17585. Stop-loss can be at 17500. S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.