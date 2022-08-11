hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 11, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Aug 10, 2022

Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1466 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1420

1490

1540

Short-term outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips at 1455. Stop-loss can be kept at 1440.

₹1602 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1550

1625

1660

View is positive and the stock is currently near a support. So, buy with stop-loss at 1585.

₹311 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

311

309

316

323

Uptrend is intact. Go long at the current level and place a stop-loss at 308.

₹134 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

133

128

139

141

Consolidating below a key resistance. Go short on a break below 133. Keep stop-loss at 135.

₹2582 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2525

2475

2590

2620

Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges.

₹515 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

515

509

520

524

Testing a key support at 515. Short if this level is breached and place stop-loss at 520.

₹3354 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3340

3280

3390

3460

Held within the range of 3340 - 3390. Stay away until the stock moves out of this price band.

17551 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17500

17350

17585

17700

Go long only if the contract breaks out of the hurdle 17585. Stop-loss can be at 17500.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 11, 2022
technical analysis
