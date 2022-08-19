hamburger

Day Trading Guide for August 19, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks, such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1511 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1495

1475

1520

1550

Initiate fresh long positions if the stock breaks above 1520. Stop-loss can be kept at 1505

₹1583 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1570

1555

1595

1615

Near-term outlook is negative. Go short now and at 1595. Keep the stop-loss at 1605

₹315 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

313

311

317

320

The overall uptrend is intact. Go long now and accumulate at 314 with a stop-loss at 312

₹135 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

134

132

137

140

Near-term view is negative. Initiate fresh short positions now with a stop-loss at 139

₹2661 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2640

2615

2675

2700

Resistance ahead. Go long only if RIL breaks above 2675. Stop-loss can be kept at 2660

₹532 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

528

524

537

542

Uptrend is intact. Initiate fresh longs now and on dips at 529. Keep the stop-loss at 527

₹3381 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3350

3320

3390

3420

Trend is reversing. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 3390 with a stop-loss at 3405

18001 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17820

17750

18160

18300

Initiate fresh longs if the contract opens above 18000. Stop-loss can be kept at 17910

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

