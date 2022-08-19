Day Trading Guide for August 19, 2022

₹1511 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1495
1475
1520
1550
Initiate fresh long positions if the stock breaks above 1520. Stop-loss can be kept at 1505
₹1583 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1570
1555
1595
1615
Near-term outlook is negative. Go short now and at 1595. Keep the stop-loss at 1605
₹315 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
313
311
317
320
The overall uptrend is intact. Go long now and accumulate at 314 with a stop-loss at 312
₹135 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
134
132
137
140
Near-term view is negative. Initiate fresh short positions now with a stop-loss at 139
₹2661 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2640
2615
2675
2700
Resistance ahead. Go long only if RIL breaks above 2675. Stop-loss can be kept at 2660
₹532 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
528
524
537
542
Uptrend is intact. Initiate fresh longs now and on dips at 529. Keep the stop-loss at 527
₹3381 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3350
3320
3390
3420
Trend is reversing. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 3390 with a stop-loss at 3405
18001 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17820
17750
18160
18300
Initiate fresh longs if the contract opens above 18000. Stop-loss can be kept at 17910
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
August 19, 2022