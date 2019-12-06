Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 06, 2019

| Updated on December 05, 2019 Published on December 06, 2019

₹1245 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1230

1215

1260

1275

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹1,260 levels

₹714 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

705

695

725

735

Near-term view stays positive as long as the stock trades above ₹705 levels. Buy in declines

₹246 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

244

241

250

253

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹250 levels

₹128 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

126

123

132

135

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC fails to move beyond ₹132 levels

₹1550 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1535

1520

1566

1580

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,535 levels

₹336 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

328

320

343

350

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI declines below ₹328 levels

₹2121 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2100

2080

2140

2160

Make use of intra-day dips to initiate fresh long positions while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,100 levels

12047 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12000

11950

12100

12150

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract declines below 12,000 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

