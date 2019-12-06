Day Trading Guide for December 06, 2019

A diamond shining in the dark
Rolls-Royce creates the Black Badge Cullinan for younger buyers looking for exclusivity and bespoke luxury
₹1245 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1230
1215
1260
|
1275
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹1,260 levels
₹714 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
705
695
725
|
735
Near-term view stays positive as long as the stock trades above ₹705 levels. Buy in declines
₹246 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
244
241
250
|
253
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹250 levels
₹128 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
126
123
132
|
135
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC fails to move beyond ₹132 levels
₹1550 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1535
1520
1566
|
1580
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,535 levels
₹336 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
328
320
343
|
350
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI declines below ₹328 levels
₹2121 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2100
2080
2140
|
2160
Make use of intra-day dips to initiate fresh long positions while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,100 levels
12047 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12000
11950
12100
|
12150
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract declines below 12,000 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
