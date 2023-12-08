₹1631 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1615
1590
1640
1670
Go long only above 1640. Keep the stop-loss at 1630
₹1466 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1460
1440
1490
1510
Take fresh longs now. Keep a tight stop-loss at 1455
₹458 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
457
454
461
464
Initiate fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be kept at 456
₹199 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
196
193
201
204
Go short now and at 200. Stop-loss can be placed at 202
₹2458 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2440
2400
2480
2510
Go long now and at 2445. Keep the stop-loss at 2430
₹612 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
608
604
613
618
Go long only above 613. Stop-loss can be placed at 611
₹3617 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3590
3560
3630
3660
Go long on a break above 3630. Keep the stop-loss at 3620
21039 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21000
20940
21055
21200
Go long only above 21055. Stop-loss can be kept at 21010
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
