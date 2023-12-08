₹1631 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1615

1590

1640

1670

Go long only above 1640. Keep the stop-loss at 1630

₹1466 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1460

1440

1490

1510

Take fresh longs now. Keep a tight stop-loss at 1455

₹458 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

457

454

461

464

Initiate fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be kept at 456

₹199 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

196

193

201

204

Go short now and at 200. Stop-loss can be placed at 202

₹2458 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2440

2400

2480

2510

Go long now and at 2445. Keep the stop-loss at 2430

₹612 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

608

604

613

618

Go long only above 613. Stop-loss can be placed at 611

₹3617 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3590

3560

3630

3660

Go long on a break above 3630. Keep the stop-loss at 3620

21039 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21000

20940

21055

21200

Go long only above 21055. Stop-loss can be kept at 21010

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

