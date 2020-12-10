Day Trading Guide for December 10, 2020

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
₹1405 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1390
1375
1420
|
1438
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹1,420 levels
₹1175 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1165
1153
1184
|
1195
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of Infosys while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,165 levels
₹205 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
202
200
208
|
210
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock fails to rally above ₹208 levels
₹91 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
89
87
93
|
95
Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss at ₹93 levels
₹2026 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2010
1990
2040
|
2060
Fresh long position can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹2,010 levels
₹270 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
265
260
275
|
280
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI declines below ₹265
₹2809 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2785
2760
2830
|
2850
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2,785 levels
13567 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
13500
13440
13605
|
13660
Near-term outlook stays positive as long as the contract trades above 13,500 levels. Go long with fixed stop
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
