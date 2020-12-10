Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 10, 2020

| Updated on December 09, 2020 Published on December 10, 2020

₹1405 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1390

1375

1420

1438

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹1,420 levels

₹1175 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1165

1153

1184

1195

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of Infosys while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,165 levels

₹205 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

202

200

208

210

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock fails to rally above ₹208 levels

₹91 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

89

87

93

95

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss at ₹93 levels

₹2026 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2010

1990

2040

2060

Fresh long position can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹2,010 levels

₹270 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

265

260

275

280

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI declines below ₹265

₹2809 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2785

2760

2830

2850

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2,785 levels

13567 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

13500

13440

13605

13660

Near-term outlook stays positive as long as the contract trades above 13,500 levels. Go long with fixed stop

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

technical analysis
stocks and shares
