₹1648 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1640

1630

1660

1700

Go long with stop-loss at 1630.

₹1573 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1560

1535

1575

1600

Buy on the break of 1575; stop-loss at 1555.

₹345 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

344

340

350

360

Go short below 340; stop-loss at 348.

₹144 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

142

140

145

150

Buy on a break of 145; stop-loss at 142.

₹2624 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2600

2550

2650

2700

Short with stop-loss at 2670.

₹616 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

610

600

620

630

Go long on a dip to 610; stop-loss at 600.

₹3332 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3300

3250

3350

3400

Buy above 3350; stop-loss at 3300.

18712 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18650

18525

18725

18800

Short below 18650; stop-loss at 18,720.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

