₹1648 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1640
1630
1660
1700
Go long with stop-loss at 1630.
₹1573 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1560
1535
1575
1600
Buy on the break of 1575; stop-loss at 1555.
₹345 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
344
340
350
360
Go short below 340; stop-loss at 348.
₹144 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
142
140
145
150
Buy on a break of 145; stop-loss at 142.
₹2624 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2600
2550
2650
2700
Short with stop-loss at 2670.
₹616 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
610
600
620
630
Go long on a dip to 610; stop-loss at 600.
₹3332 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3300
3250
3350
3400
Buy above 3350; stop-loss at 3300.
18712 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18650
18525
18725
18800
Short below 18650; stop-loss at 18,720.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
COMMENTS
SHARE
- Copy link
- Telegram
Published on December 14, 2022
Related Topics
COMMENT NOW
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.