₹1656 • HDFC Bank

1640

1615

1670

1705

Wait for dips. Go long at 1645. Keep the stop-loss at 1635

₹1564 • Infosys

1550

1520

1580

1605

Go long on dips at 1555. Stop-loss can be kept at 1540

₹452 • ITC

450

448

453

456

Go short only below 450. Stop-loss can be placed at 451

₹199 • ONGC

198

196

201

203

Near-term outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock.

₹2520 • Reliance Ind.

2510

2485

2535

2550

Go short only below 2510. Keep the stop-loss at 2520

₹649 • SBI

646

643

652

656

Go long only above 652. Stop-loss can be kept at 651

₹3858 • TCS

3830

3790

3900

3930

Wait for dips. Go long at 3835. Stop-loss can be kept at 3820

21466 • Nifty 50 Futures

21430

21365

21540

21600

Go long on a bounce from 21430 with a stop-loss at 21390

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

