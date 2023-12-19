₹1656 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1640
1615
1670
1705
Wait for dips. Go long at 1645. Keep the stop-loss at 1635
₹1564 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1520
1580
1605
Go long on dips at 1555. Stop-loss can be kept at 1540
₹452 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
450
448
453
456
Go short only below 450. Stop-loss can be placed at 451
₹199 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
198
196
201
203
Near-term outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock.
₹2520 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2510
2485
2535
2550
Go short only below 2510. Keep the stop-loss at 2520
₹649 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
646
643
652
656
Go long only above 652. Stop-loss can be kept at 651
₹3858 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3830
3790
3900
3930
Wait for dips. Go long at 3835. Stop-loss can be kept at 3820
21466 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21430
21365
21540
21600
Go long on a bounce from 21430 with a stop-loss at 21390
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.