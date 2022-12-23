₹1611 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1605

1590

1630

1645

Go short below 1605. Stop-loss can be kept at 1615

₹1521 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1480

1530

1550

Go short now and at 1528 with a stop-loss at 1540

₹332 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

330

328

334

337

Go short now and at 333. Keep the stop-loss at 336

₹142 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

140

138

144

147

Wait and go short at 143. Keep the stop-loss at 145

₹2578 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2560

2535

2600

2640

Immediate outlook is mixed. Avoid trading this stock

₹593 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

589

586

596

600

Go short on a rise at 595. Stop-loss can be kept at 598

₹3256 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3240

3200

3290

3320

Go long now and accumulate at 3245. Keep the stop-loss at 3230

18160 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18100

18000

18240

18320

Go short only on a break below 18100 with a stop-loss at 18130

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

