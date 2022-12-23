₹1611 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1605
1590
1630
1645
Go short below 1605. Stop-loss can be kept at 1615
₹1521 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1480
1530
1550
Go short now and at 1528 with a stop-loss at 1540
₹332 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
330
328
334
337
Go short now and at 333. Keep the stop-loss at 336
₹142 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
140
138
144
147
Wait and go short at 143. Keep the stop-loss at 145
₹2578 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2560
2535
2600
2640
Immediate outlook is mixed. Avoid trading this stock
₹593 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
589
586
596
600
Go short on a rise at 595. Stop-loss can be kept at 598
₹3256 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3240
3200
3290
3320
Go long now and accumulate at 3245. Keep the stop-loss at 3230
18160 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18100
18000
18240
18320
Go short only on a break below 18100 with a stop-loss at 18130
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.