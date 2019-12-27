Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 27, 2019

| Updated on December 26, 2019 Published on December 27, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1271 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1260

1245

1285

1298

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,285 levels

 

₹729 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

723

715

736

742

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rebounds up from ₹723 levels

 

₹236 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

234

231

239

242

Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of ITC. Sell on rallies while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹239 levels

 

₹128 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

125

122

130

133

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹130 levels

 

₹1515 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1485

1530

1545

The stock of RIL is witnessing selling pressure at higher levels. Go short if it reverses down from ₹1,530 levels

 

₹329 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

325

318

335

341

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI falls below ₹325 levels

 

₹2201 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2180

2160

2220

2240

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹2,180 levels

 

12135 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12085

12035

12190

12240

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract advances above 12,190 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

