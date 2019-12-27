Day Trading Guide for December 27, 2019

The Chinese juggernaut is beginning to roll in India
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1271 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1260
1245
1285
1298
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,285 levels
₹729 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
723
715
736
742
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rebounds up from ₹723 levels
₹236 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
234
231
239
242
Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of ITC. Sell on rallies while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹239 levels
₹128 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
125
122
130
133
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹130 levels
₹1515 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1485
1530
1545
The stock of RIL is witnessing selling pressure at higher levels. Go short if it reverses down from ₹1,530 levels
₹329 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
325
318
335
341
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI falls below ₹325 levels
₹2201 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2180
2160
2220
2240
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹2,180 levels
12135 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12085
12035
12190
12240
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract advances above 12,190 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
