₹1628 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1620
1605
1645
1670
Go long on dips at 1623. Keep the stop-loss at 1610
₹1502 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1450
1510
1535
Go short below 1490. Stop-loss can be kept at 1505
₹334 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
332
330
337
341
Go long now and at 333 with a tight stop-loss at 331
₹141 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
139
136
143
145
Go short now and at 142. Keep the stop-loss at 144
₹2524 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2500
2450
2540
2560
Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock.
₹597 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
593
589
601
605
Go long on a reversal from 593 with a stop-loss at 591
₹3256 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3245
3220
3270
3300
Initiate fresh shorts now and at 3265 with a stop-loss at 3280
18018 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19950
19830
18070
18150
Go long only on a break above 18070 with a stop-loss at 18030
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
