₹1628 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1620

1605

1645

1670

Go long on dips at 1623. Keep the stop-loss at 1610

₹1502 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1450

1510

1535

Go short below 1490. Stop-loss can be kept at 1505

₹334 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

332

330

337

341

Go long now and at 333 with a tight stop-loss at 331

₹141 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

139

136

143

145

Go short now and at 142. Keep the stop-loss at 144

₹2524 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2500

2450

2540

2560

Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock.

₹597 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

593

589

601

605

Go long on a reversal from 593 with a stop-loss at 591

₹3256 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3245

3220

3270

3300

Initiate fresh shorts now and at 3265 with a stop-loss at 3280

18018 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19950

19830

18070

18150

Go long only on a break above 18070 with a stop-loss at 18030

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

