₹1683 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1670
1650
1690
1720
Buy when the stock rallies above 1690; stop-loss at 1670.
₹1544 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1525
1500
1550
1580
Wait for now and buy on a dip to 1525; stop-loss at 1500.
₹456 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
450
445
458
462
Initiate fresh longs at the current level; stop-loss at 448.
₹207 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
205
202
210
215
Go long when the stock dips to 205; stop-loss at 200.
₹2577 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2550
2520
2600
2650
Initiate fresh buys after breakout of 2600; stop-loss at 2550.
₹637 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
630
620
650
660
Buy at the current level and on a dip to 630; stop-loss at 620.
₹3794 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3750
3700
3800
3880
Go long now on this stock with a stop-loss at 3740.
21499 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21460
21350
21575
21680
Go long above 21500; place a stop-loss at 21440.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
