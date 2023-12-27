₹1683 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1670

1650

1690

1720

Buy when the stock rallies above 1690; stop-loss at 1670.

₹1544 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1525

1500

1550

1580

Wait for now and buy on a dip to 1525; stop-loss at 1500.

₹456 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

450

445

458

462

Initiate fresh longs at the current level; stop-loss at 448.

₹207 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

205

202

210

215

Go long when the stock dips to 205; stop-loss at 200.

₹2577 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2550

2520

2600

2650

Initiate fresh buys after breakout of 2600; stop-loss at 2550.

₹637 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

630

620

650

660

Buy at the current level and on a dip to 630; stop-loss at 620.

₹3794 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3750

3700

3800

3880

Go long now on this stock with a stop-loss at 3740.

21499 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21460

21350

21575

21680

Go long above 21500; place a stop-loss at 21440.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

