Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 1, 2022

Updated on: Jan 31, 2022

₹1485 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1460

1490

1500

Wait for a rise and go short with a stop-loss at 1515 if the stock turns down from 1500.

₹1738 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1725

1700

1750

1775

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1730 only if the stock breaks above 1750

₹220 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

218

216

222

224

Near-term view is positive. Go long now and on dips at 219. Keep the stop-loss at 217

₹173 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

170

168

175

178

Resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 173 only if the stock breaks above 175.

₹2384 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2375

2350

2415

2450

Upside can be capped. Go short with a stop-loss at 2430 if the stock reverses lower from 2415

₹538 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

534

530

542

550

Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 533. Keep the stop-loss at 532

₹3745 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3720

3680

3760

3815

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 3760. Stop-loss can be placed at 3740

17367 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17330

17250

17420

17600

Immediate resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 17360 if the contract breaks above 17420

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on January 31, 2022

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

