Day Trading Guide for February 1, 2022

₹1485 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1460
1490
|
1500
Wait for a rise and go short with a stop-loss at 1515 if the stock turns down from 1500.
₹1738 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1725
1700
1750
|
1775
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1730 only if the stock breaks above 1750
₹220 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
218
216
222
|
224
Near-term view is positive. Go long now and on dips at 219. Keep the stop-loss at 217
₹173 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
170
168
175
|
178
Resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 173 only if the stock breaks above 175.
₹2384 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2375
2350
2415
|
2450
Upside can be capped. Go short with a stop-loss at 2430 if the stock reverses lower from 2415
₹538 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
534
530
542
|
550
Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 533. Keep the stop-loss at 532
₹3745 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3720
3680
3760
|
3815
Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 3760. Stop-loss can be placed at 3740
17367 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17330
17250
17420
|
17600
Immediate resistance ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 17360 if the contract breaks above 17420
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
January 31, 2022