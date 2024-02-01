₹1462 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1440

1420

1480

1510

Go long only above 1480. Keep the stop-loss at 1470

₹1662 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1645

1630

1680

1700

Wait for dips. Go long at 1650. Keep the stop-loss at 1635

₹441 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

438

434

444

448

Go short on a rise at 443. Stop-loss can be kept at 445

₹252 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

250

247

256

260

Wait for a rise. Go short at 255. Keep the stop-loss at 257

₹2853 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2835

2810

2870

2905

Go short only below 2835. Keep the stop-loss at 2845

₹641 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

638

635

645

648

Go long now and also at 639. Keep the stop-loss at 637

₹3815 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3790

3765

3835

3865

Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock for now

21786 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21740

21600

21840

21930

Go short on a break below 21740. Keep the stop-loss at 21770

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

