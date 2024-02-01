₹1462 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1440
1420
1480
1510
Go long only above 1480. Keep the stop-loss at 1470
₹1662 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1645
1630
1680
1700
Wait for dips. Go long at 1650. Keep the stop-loss at 1635
₹441 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
438
434
444
448
Go short on a rise at 443. Stop-loss can be kept at 445
₹252 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
250
247
256
260
Wait for a rise. Go short at 255. Keep the stop-loss at 257
₹2853 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2835
2810
2870
2905
Go short only below 2835. Keep the stop-loss at 2845
₹641 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
638
635
645
648
Go long now and also at 639. Keep the stop-loss at 637
₹3815 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3790
3765
3835
3865
Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock for now
21786 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21740
21600
21840
21930
Go short on a break below 21740. Keep the stop-loss at 21770
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
