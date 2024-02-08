₹1430 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1390

1455

1480

Go short only below 1420. Keep the stop-loss at 1430.

₹1694 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1685

1660

1705

1725

Go short only below 1685. Keep the stop-loss at 1695

₹432 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

429

426

435

438

Go short now and at 434. Stop-loss can be placed at 437

₹272 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

270

267

276

280

Go long now and at 271. Stop-loss can be kept at 269

₹2883 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2840

2800

2900

2950

Can go either way from here. Stay out of this stock.

₹675 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

670

665

682

687

Go long now and at 671. Stop-loss can be kept at 669

₹4083 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4070

4020

4110

4135

Go short on a break below 4070. Keep the stop-loss at 4085

22019 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21900

21800

22080

22200

Mixed and range bound. Avoid trading the contract for now

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   