₹1430 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1390
1455
1480
Go short only below 1420. Keep the stop-loss at 1430.
₹1694 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1685
1660
1705
1725
Go short only below 1685. Keep the stop-loss at 1695
₹432 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
429
426
435
438
Go short now and at 434. Stop-loss can be placed at 437
₹272 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
270
267
276
280
Go long now and at 271. Stop-loss can be kept at 269
₹2883 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2840
2800
2900
2950
Can go either way from here. Stay out of this stock.
₹675 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
670
665
682
687
Go long now and at 671. Stop-loss can be kept at 669
₹4083 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4070
4020
4110
4135
Go short on a break below 4070. Keep the stop-loss at 4085
22019 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21900
21800
22080
22200
Mixed and range bound. Avoid trading the contract for now
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.