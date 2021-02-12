Day Trading Guide for February 12, 2021

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
₹1572 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1560
1542
1585
|
1600
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,585 levels
₹1292 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1280
1265
1305
|
1316
Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of Infosys while retaining a stop-loss at ₹1,280 levels
₹226 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
224
221
229
|
232
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC drops below ₹224 levels
₹99 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
97
94
102
|
105
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to move above ₹102 levels
₹2055 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2035
2015
2075
|
2095
The stock jumped 4 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Buy on dips with a stop-loss at ₹2,035 levels
₹390 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
385
380
398
|
407
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock reverses higher from ₹385 levels
₹3205 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3185
3160
3225
|
3250
The stock of TCS tests a key near-term resistance at ₹3,200 levels. Go long above ₹3,225 levels
15184 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15120
15060
15235
|
15285
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves beyond 15,235 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
