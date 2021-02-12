Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 12, 2021

| Updated on February 11, 2021 Published on February 12, 2021

₹1572 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1560

1542

1585

1600

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,585 levels

₹1292 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1280

1265

1305

1316

Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of Infosys while retaining a stop-loss at ₹1,280 levels

₹226 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

224

221

229

232

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC drops below ₹224 levels

₹99 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

97

94

102

105

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to move above ₹102 levels

₹2055 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2035

2015

2075

2095

The stock jumped 4 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Buy on dips with a stop-loss at ₹2,035 levels

₹390 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

385

380

398

407

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock reverses higher from ₹385 levels

₹3205 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3185

3160

3225

3250

The stock of TCS tests a key near-term resistance at ₹3,200 levels. Go long above ₹3,225 levels

15184 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15120

15060

15235

15285

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves beyond 15,235 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 12, 2021
stock market
technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.