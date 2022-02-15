hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 16, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Feb 15, 2022

₹1519 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1510

1490

1540

1570

Near-term outlook is positive. Initiate fresh long positions now with a stop-loss at 1505.

₹1742 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1720

1690

1775

1795

Immediate outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 1725 with a stop-loss at 1705

₹223 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

221

218

226

230

Resistance ahead. Wait for a rise and go short with a stop-loss at 228 if the stock reverses lower from 226.

₹165 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

162

157

168

173

Back into its range. High risk appetite traders can go long now and on dips at 163 with a stop-loss at 159

₹2415 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2395

2345

2425

2475

Initiate fresh long positions only if the RIL breaks above 2425. Stop-loss can be placed at 2405

₹524 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

520

516

527

536

Has risen back sharply and is above a support. Go short with a stop-loss at 523 on a break below 520

₹3833 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3800

3785

3850

3885

Downtrend has reversed and is now bullish. Go long now and on dips at 3810 with a stop-loss at 3790

17365 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17250

17000

17500

17650

Allow for dips and go long if the contract bounces from 17250. Stop-loss can be placed at 17160

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on February 15, 2022
technical analysis

