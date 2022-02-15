Day Trading Guide for February 16, 2022

₹1519 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1510
1490
1540
|
1570
Near-term outlook is positive. Initiate fresh long positions now with a stop-loss at 1505.
₹1742 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1720
1690
1775
|
1795
Immediate outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 1725 with a stop-loss at 1705
₹223 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
221
218
226
|
230
Resistance ahead. Wait for a rise and go short with a stop-loss at 228 if the stock reverses lower from 226.
₹165 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
162
157
168
|
173
Back into its range. High risk appetite traders can go long now and on dips at 163 with a stop-loss at 159
₹2415 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2395
2345
2425
|
2475
Initiate fresh long positions only if the RIL breaks above 2425. Stop-loss can be placed at 2405
₹524 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
520
516
527
|
536
Has risen back sharply and is above a support. Go short with a stop-loss at 523 on a break below 520
₹3833 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3800
3785
3850
|
3885
Downtrend has reversed and is now bullish. Go long now and on dips at 3810 with a stop-loss at 3790
17365 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17250
17000
17500
|
17650
Allow for dips and go long if the contract bounces from 17250. Stop-loss can be placed at 17160
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
February 15, 2022