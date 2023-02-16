₹1669 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1660

1630

1700

1720

Buy with stop-loss at 1650.

₹1597 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1560

1550

1600

1640

Go long above 1600; stop-loss at 1585.

₹382 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

378

370

385

400

Buy above 385; stop-loss at 375.

₹147 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

145

142

150

153

Go long with stop-loss at 144.

₹2430 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2415

2360

2500

2575

Buy with stop-loss at 2375.

₹542 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

533

518

555

565

Go long with stop-loss at 530.

₹3519 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3480

3450

3550

3600

Buy now and on a dip to 3490; stop-loss at 3450.

18044 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17950

17900

18175

18285

Go long with stop-loss at 17950.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

