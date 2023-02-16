₹1669 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1660
1630
1700
1720
Buy with stop-loss at 1650.
₹1597 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1560
1550
1600
1640
Go long above 1600; stop-loss at 1585.
₹382 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
378
370
385
400
Buy above 385; stop-loss at 375.
₹147 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
145
142
150
153
Go long with stop-loss at 144.
₹2430 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2415
2360
2500
2575
Buy with stop-loss at 2375.
₹542 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
533
518
555
565
Go long with stop-loss at 530.
₹3519 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3480
3450
3550
3600
Buy now and on a dip to 3490; stop-loss at 3450.
18044 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17950
17900
18175
18285
Go long with stop-loss at 17950.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
COMMENTS
Published on February 16, 2023
