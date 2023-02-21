₹1640 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1620

1600

1645

1655

Initiate shorts now. Stop-loss can be placed at 1650

₹1593 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1585

1580

1605

1620

Go long now and at 1590. Keep the stop-loss at 1580

₹384 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

380

378

388

393

Ranged. Go long on dips at 381 with a stop-loss at 379

₹155 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

153

152

156

158

Wait for dip. Go long at 154. Keep the stop-loss at 152

₹2415 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2410

2380

2440

2460

Go short below 2410. Stop-loss can be kept at 2420

₹525 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

523

519

530

534

Go short now and at 529. Keep the stop-loss at 532

₹3486 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3475

3460

3505

3520

Go long now and at 3480. Stop-loss can be kept at 3470

17867 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17800

17750

17930

18020

Go short on a rise at 17910. Keep the stop-loss at 17960

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

