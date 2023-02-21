₹1640 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1620
1600
1645
1655
Initiate shorts now. Stop-loss can be placed at 1650
₹1593 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1585
1580
1605
1620
Go long now and at 1590. Keep the stop-loss at 1580
₹384 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
380
378
388
393
Ranged. Go long on dips at 381 with a stop-loss at 379
₹155 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
153
152
156
158
Wait for dip. Go long at 154. Keep the stop-loss at 152
₹2415 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2410
2380
2440
2460
Go short below 2410. Stop-loss can be kept at 2420
₹525 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
523
519
530
534
Go short now and at 529. Keep the stop-loss at 532
₹3486 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3475
3460
3505
3520
Go long now and at 3480. Stop-loss can be kept at 3470
17867 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17800
17750
17930
18020
Go short on a rise at 17910. Keep the stop-loss at 17960
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
