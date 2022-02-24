Day Trading Guide for February 24, 2022

₹1500 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1470
1535
1575
Just above a support. Go short only if the stock breaks below 1490. Keep the stop-loss at 1505
₹1743 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1725
1690
1760
1800
Hovers around a resistance. Go short on a break below 1725. Stop-loss can be placed at 1745
₹216 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
213
210
218
221
Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges.
₹161 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
160
157
163
167
Breaks the range on the downside and turns bearish. Go short with a stop-loss at 165
₹2371 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2345
2305
2395
2425
Downtrend resumes. Go short now and accumulate at 2390. Keep the stop-loss at 2410.
₹498 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
495
491
501
506
Can see a fresh fall from here. Initiate new short positions with a stop-loss at 503
₹3572 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3550
3510
3610
3630
Can extend the fall from current levels. Go short now with a stop-loss at 3615
17067 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17000
16850
17120
17250
Bias is bearish. Go short with a stop-loss at 17130 if the contract breaks below 17000
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
