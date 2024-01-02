₹1700 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1690

1670

1720

1740

Buy this stock but have a tight stop-loss at 1690.

₹1551 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1520

1580

1600

Refrain from trading as the trend appears uncertain.

₹467 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

460

455

470

480

Go long if the stock surpasses 470; stop-loss at 465.

₹205 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

205

202

210

215

Initiate longs as the stock is at support; stop-loss at 202.

₹2589 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2570

2550

2600

2650

Go long after a breakout of 2600; stop-loss at 2550.

₹641 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

640

630

650

660

Do no trade as the chart does not indicate a direction.

₹3810 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3770

3750

3830

3880

Stock is range-bound. Stay away until there is a clarity.

21830 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21820

21680

22000

22100

Buy if the contract bounces off 21820; stop-loss at 21750.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   