₹1700 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1690
1670
1720
1740
Buy this stock but have a tight stop-loss at 1690.
₹1551 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1520
1580
1600
Refrain from trading as the trend appears uncertain.
₹467 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
460
455
470
480
Go long if the stock surpasses 470; stop-loss at 465.
₹205 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
205
202
210
215
Initiate longs as the stock is at support; stop-loss at 202.
₹2589 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2570
2550
2600
2650
Go long after a breakout of 2600; stop-loss at 2550.
₹641 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
640
630
650
660
Do no trade as the chart does not indicate a direction.
₹3810 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3770
3750
3830
3880
Stock is range-bound. Stay away until there is a clarity.
21830 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21820
21680
22000
22100
Buy if the contract bounces off 21820; stop-loss at 21750.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
