₹1600 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1550
1625
1640
Buy with a stop-loss at 1585.
₹1475 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1450
1415
1485
1500
Sell now and on a rise to 1485; stop-loss at 1510.
₹333 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
330
326
335
340
Go long above 335; stop-loss at 332.
₹147 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
143
140
148
154
Go short with stop-loss at 148.
₹2514 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2500
2440
2550
2600
Short at 2530; stop-loss at 2560.
₹605 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
600
590
610
618
Short with stop-loss at 610.
₹3310 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3285
3230
3370
3425
Initiate sell below 3285; stop-loss at 3320.
18070 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18000
17900
18100
18200
Buy above 18100 and keep stop-loss at 18000.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on January 6, 2023
