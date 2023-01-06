₹1600 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1550

1625

1640

Buy with a stop-loss at 1585.

₹1475 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1415

1485

1500

Sell now and on a rise to 1485; stop-loss at 1510.

₹333 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

330

326

335

340

Go long above 335; stop-loss at 332.

₹147 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

143

140

148

154

Go short with stop-loss at 148.

₹2514 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2500

2440

2550

2600

Short at 2530; stop-loss at 2560.

₹605 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

600

590

610

618

Short with stop-loss at 610.

₹3310 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3285

3230

3370

3425

Initiate sell below 3285; stop-loss at 3320.

18070 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18000

17900

18100

18200

Buy above 18100 and keep stop-loss at 18000.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

