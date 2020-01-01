Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for January 1, 2020

| Updated on December 31, 2019 Published on January 01, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1271 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1260

1245

1285

1298

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,260 levels

 

₹731 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

724

718

737

745

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys move beyond ₹737 levels

 

₹237 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

234

231

239

242

Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC declines below ₹234 levels

 

₹128 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

125

122

130

133

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹125 levels

 

₹1514 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1485

1530

1545

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL declines below ₹1,500 levels

 

₹333 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

328

320

339

347

The stock of SBI is range-bound in a narrow band. Desist trading in the stock for the session

 

₹2161 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2140

2120

2180

2200

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock drops below ₹2,140 levels

 

12246 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12200

12150

12300

12350

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 12,300 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on January 01, 2020
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7