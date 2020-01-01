Day Trading Guide for January 1, 2020

Come and see the students on the streets
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1271 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1260
1245
1285
1298
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,260 levels
₹731 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
724
718
737
745
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys move beyond ₹737 levels
₹237 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
234
231
239
242
Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC declines below ₹234 levels
₹128 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
125
122
130
133
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹125 levels
₹1514 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1485
1530
1545
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL declines below ₹1,500 levels
₹333 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
328
320
339
347
The stock of SBI is range-bound in a narrow band. Desist trading in the stock for the session
₹2161 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2140
2120
2180
2200
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock drops below ₹2,140 levels
12246 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12200
12150
12300
12350
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 12,300 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
