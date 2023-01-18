₹1609 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1595

1580

1630

1650

Go long now and at 1600. Keep the stop-loss at 1585

₹1540 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1530

1510

1560

1585

Initiate fresh longs now with a stop-loss at 1525

₹332 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

330

327

334

337

Go long above 334. Stop-loss can be kept at 332

₹148 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

146

144

149

151

Go long on dips at 147. Keep the stop-loss at 145

₹2478 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2460

2435

2485

2520

Go long above 2485. Stop-loss can be kept at 2475

₹593 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

590

586

597

600

Go long now and at 591. Keep the stop-loss at 588

₹3379 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3350

3315

3390

3410

Go short with a stop-loss at 3405 if TCS reverses from 3390.

18092 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18020

17960

18140

18200

Go long on dips at 18040. Stop-loss can be kept at 17980

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

