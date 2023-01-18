₹1609 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1595
1580
1630
1650
Go long now and at 1600. Keep the stop-loss at 1585
₹1540 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1530
1510
1560
1585
Initiate fresh longs now with a stop-loss at 1525
₹332 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
330
327
334
337
Go long above 334. Stop-loss can be kept at 332
₹148 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
146
144
149
151
Go long on dips at 147. Keep the stop-loss at 145
₹2478 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2460
2435
2485
2520
Go long above 2485. Stop-loss can be kept at 2475
₹593 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
590
586
597
600
Go long now and at 591. Keep the stop-loss at 588
₹3379 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3350
3315
3390
3410
Go short with a stop-loss at 3405 if TCS reverses from 3390.
18092 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18020
17960
18140
18200
Go long on dips at 18040. Stop-loss can be kept at 17980
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
