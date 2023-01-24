₹1673 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1660

1640

1685

1705

Go long on dips at 1665. Keep the stop-loss at 1655

₹1548 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1545

1540

1555

1580

Go long above 1555. Stop-loss can be kept at 1545

₹338 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

336

333

341

344

Initiate fresh longs now with a stop-loss at 334

₹152 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

151

150

154

157

Go long now and at 151. Keep the stop-loss at 149

₹2430 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2395

2360

2450

2480

Take fresh shorts now. Keep the stop-loss at 2455

₹600 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

598

590

605

610

Go long now and at 599 with a stop-loss at 596

₹3414 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3400

3360

3450

3485

Go long on a bounce from 3400. Keep the stop-loss at 3385

18151 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18100

18070

18200

18340

Go long on break above 18200 with a stop-loss at 18170

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

