₹1673 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1660
1640
1685
1705
Go long on dips at 1665. Keep the stop-loss at 1655
₹1548 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1545
1540
1555
1580
Go long above 1555. Stop-loss can be kept at 1545
₹338 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
336
333
341
344
Initiate fresh longs now with a stop-loss at 334
₹152 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
151
150
154
157
Go long now and at 151. Keep the stop-loss at 149
₹2430 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2395
2360
2450
2480
Take fresh shorts now. Keep the stop-loss at 2455
₹600 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
598
590
605
610
Go long now and at 599 with a stop-loss at 596
₹3414 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3400
3360
3450
3485
Go long on a bounce from 3400. Keep the stop-loss at 3385
18151 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18100
18070
18200
18340
Go long on break above 18200 with a stop-loss at 18170
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
