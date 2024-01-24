₹1428 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1425
1380
1445
1470
Go short below 1425. Stop-loss can be kept at 1435
₹1642 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1625
1595
1655
1675
Wait for dips. Go long at 1630 with a stop-loss at 1620
₹459 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
458
455
463
467
Go short only below 458. Stop-loss can be placed at 459
₹230 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
227
224
235
238
Go short now and at 234. Stop-loss can be kept at 236
₹2656 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2630
2615
2670
2690
Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹605 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
602
598
611
616
Go short on a rise at 608 and 610. Keep the stop-loss at 612
₹3862 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3835
3810
3910
3940
Wait for dips. Go long at 3845. Stop-loss can be kept at 3825
21203 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21110
20900
21320
21430
Go short on a rise at 21270 and 21305. Keep a stop-loss at 21340
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.