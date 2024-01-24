₹1428 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1425

1380

1445

1470

Go short below 1425. Stop-loss can be kept at 1435

₹1642 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1625

1595

1655

1675

Wait for dips. Go long at 1630 with a stop-loss at 1620

₹459 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

458

455

463

467

Go short only below 458. Stop-loss can be placed at 459

₹230 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

227

224

235

238

Go short now and at 234. Stop-loss can be kept at 236

₹2656 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2630

2615

2670

2690

Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹605 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

602

598

611

616

Go short on a rise at 608 and 610. Keep the stop-loss at 612

₹3862 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3835

3810

3910

3940

Wait for dips. Go long at 3845. Stop-loss can be kept at 3825

21203 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21110

20900

21320

21430

Go short on a rise at 21270 and 21305. Keep a stop-loss at 21340

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

