₹1456 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1390
1470
1510
Wait for a rise. Go short at 1465 with a stop-loss at 1480
₹1674 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1650
1630
1690
1720
Go long on dips at 1655. Stop-loss can be kept at 1640
₹464 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
459
455
466
469
Wait for dips. Go long at 460. Keep the stop-loss at 458
₹234 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
233
230
239
241
Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be placed at 232
₹2689 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2670
2645
2705
2745
Go long only above 2705. Keep the stop-loss at 2695
₹618 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
612
609
619
623
Risk-reward does not favour any trade. Avoid this stock
₹3848 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3835
3810
3870
3910
Go long on a break above 3870. Keep the stop-loss at 3860
21488 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21440
21300
21600
21685
Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be placed at 21410.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
