₹1456 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1390

1470

1510

Wait for a rise. Go short at 1465 with a stop-loss at 1480

₹1674 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1650

1630

1690

1720

Go long on dips at 1655. Stop-loss can be kept at 1640

₹464 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

459

455

466

469

Wait for dips. Go long at 460. Keep the stop-loss at 458

₹234 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

233

230

239

241

Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be placed at 232

₹2689 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2670

2645

2705

2745

Go long only above 2705. Keep the stop-loss at 2695

₹618 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

612

609

619

623

Risk-reward does not favour any trade. Avoid this stock

₹3848 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3835

3810

3870

3910

Go long on a break above 3870. Keep the stop-loss at 3860

21488 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21440

21300

21600

21685

Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be placed at 21410.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

