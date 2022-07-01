Day Trading Guide for July 1, 2022

₹1347 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1330
1310
1355
1380
Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges.
₹1461 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1450
1430
1470
1490
Bias is negative. Can see a fresh fall. Go short now and at 1465. Keep the stop-loss at 1480
₹273 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
270
268
275
278
Upmove is not gaining strength. Go long with a stop-loss at 273 only on a break above 275
₹151 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
147
144
153
156
Near-term corrective fall looks likely. Go short now and at 152 with a stop-loss at 155
₹2588 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2565
2530
2610
2640
Can dip before rising back again. Go long only on a break above 2610 with a stop-loss at 2590
₹465 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
463
460
469
472
Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock until a clear direction is visible.
₹3264 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3240
3200
3315
3350
Upmove has lost momentum. Go short with a stop-loss at 3255 if TCS breaks below 3240.
15718 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15700
15650
15850
15940
Ranged with a bearish bias. Go short on a break below 15700 with a stop-loss at 15760
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
July 01, 2022