Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 1, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jun 30, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1347 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1330

1310

1355

1380

Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges.

₹1461 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1430

1470

1490

Bias is negative. Can see a fresh fall. Go short now and at 1465. Keep the stop-loss at 1480

₹273 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

270

268

275

278

Upmove is not gaining strength. Go long with a stop-loss at 273 only on a break above 275

₹151 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

147

144

153

156

Near-term corrective fall looks likely. Go short now and at 152 with a stop-loss at 155

₹2588 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2565

2530

2610

2640

Can dip before rising back again. Go long only on a break above 2610 with a stop-loss at 2590

₹465 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

463

460

469

472

Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock until a clear direction is visible.

₹3264 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3240

3200

3315

3350

Upmove has lost momentum. Go short with a stop-loss at 3255 if TCS breaks below 3240.

15718 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15700

15650

15850

15940

Ranged with a bearish bias. Go short on a break below 15700 with a stop-loss at 15760

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 01, 2022
stock market
technical analysis
