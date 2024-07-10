₹1636 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1620

1560

1650

1670

Go short at the current level; place stop-loss at 1655.

₹1657 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1640

1620

1665

1680

Buy the stock if it surpasses 1665; stop-loss at 1650.

₹452 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

445

440

460

470

Wait for a dip to 448 and then buy; stop-loss at 440.

₹297 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

292

286

300

310

Go long if the stock surpasses 300; stop-loss at 295.

₹3180 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3175

3150

3250

3300

Buy now and on a dip to 3150; place stop-loss at 3080.

₹860 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

855

845

862

870

Bullish bias seen but resistance holds. Stay out for now.

₹3991 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3960

3900

4050

4130

Go long in the stock of TCS with a stop-loss at 3940.

24478 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24450

24300

24500

24800

Buy on a breakout of 24500; stop-loss at 24400.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

