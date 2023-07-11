₹1656 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1645

1620

1680

1700

Wait for dips. Go long at 1650. Keep the stop-loss at 1640

₹1329 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1320

1295

1340

1360

Go short on a break below 1320 with a stop-loss at 1330

₹466 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

464

460

470

475

Go short now and at 469. Stop-loss can be kept at 471

₹163 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

162

160

164

166

Go short below 162. Stop-loss can be placed at 163

₹2735 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2720

2685

2760

2800

Go long only above 2760. Keep the stop-loss at 2745

₹592 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

589

587

596

600

Go short on a rise at 595. Keep the stop-loss at 597

₹3272 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3265

3230

3300

3330

Go short on a break below 3265. Keep the stop-loss at 3275

19425 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19375

19300

19450

19500

Go short on a break below 19375 with a stop-loss at 19410

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   