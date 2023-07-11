₹1656 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1645
1620
1680
1700
Wait for dips. Go long at 1650. Keep the stop-loss at 1640
₹1329 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1320
1295
1340
1360
Go short on a break below 1320 with a stop-loss at 1330
₹466 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
464
460
470
475
Go short now and at 469. Stop-loss can be kept at 471
₹163 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
162
160
164
166
Go short below 162. Stop-loss can be placed at 163
₹2735 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2720
2685
2760
2800
Go long only above 2760. Keep the stop-loss at 2745
₹592 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
589
587
596
600
Go short on a rise at 595. Keep the stop-loss at 597
₹3272 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3265
3230
3300
3330
Go short on a break below 3265. Keep the stop-loss at 3275
19425 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19375
19300
19450
19500
Go short on a break below 19375 with a stop-loss at 19410
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
