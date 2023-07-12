₹1649 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1645

1625

1660

1680

Go short below 1645. Stop-loss can be kept at 1655

₹1349 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1335

1320

1355

1380

Initiate fresh shorts now. Keep the stop-loss at 1360

₹473 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

471

468

474

477

Go long on a break above 474. Keep the stop-loss at 472

₹164 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

163

162

166

169

Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be kept at 162

₹2764 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2730

2680

2780

2830

Go long only above 2780. Keep the stop-loss at 2765

₹588 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

587

585

593

596

Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be kept at 586

₹3272 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3260

3230

3300

3330

Go short on a break below 3260 with a stop-loss at 3275

19517 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19480

19380

19570

19650

Go long on a break above 19570 with a stop-loss at 18520

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

