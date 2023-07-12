₹1649 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1645
1625
1660
1680
Go short below 1645. Stop-loss can be kept at 1655
₹1349 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1335
1320
1355
1380
Initiate fresh shorts now. Keep the stop-loss at 1360
₹473 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
471
468
474
477
Go long on a break above 474. Keep the stop-loss at 472
₹164 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
163
162
166
169
Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be kept at 162
₹2764 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2730
2680
2780
2830
Go long only above 2780. Keep the stop-loss at 2765
₹588 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
587
585
593
596
Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be kept at 586
₹3272 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3260
3230
3300
3330
Go short on a break below 3260 with a stop-loss at 3275
19517 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19480
19380
19570
19650
Go long on a break above 19570 with a stop-loss at 18520
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
