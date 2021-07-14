Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 14, 2021

| Updated on July 13, 2021

₹1501 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1487

1470

1515

1530

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,487 levels

₹1544 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1535

1520

1557

1570

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,557 levels

₹201 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

198

196

203

206

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹203 levels

₹120 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

118

116

122

125

The stock of ONGC is witnessing buying interest at lower levels. Buy on dips with a fixed stop-loss

₹2099 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2085

2065

2115

2135

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL moves beyond ₹2,115

₹429 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

424

419

435

440

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹424 levels

₹3187 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3170

3150

3215

3235

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹3,170 levels

15833 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15770

15710

15880

15930

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 15,770 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 14, 2021

