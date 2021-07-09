Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 9, 2021

| Updated on July 08, 2021

₹1520 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1520

1500

1560

1575

Despite the price drop on Thursday, the stock is bullish. So, initiate fresh longs with tight stop-loss

₹1560 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1540

1575

1590

Can go long in the stock of Infosys with a tight stop-loss on the back of the support at ₹1,550

₹202 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

201

198

205

207

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC bounces off the support at ₹200

₹117 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

116

112

121

123

Fresh short positions are recommended with stop-loss at ₹119 if the stock slips below ₹116

₹2092 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2080

2030

2150

2185

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock recovers above ₹2,100

₹424 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

418

410

430

435

Go short in the stock of SBI as the price action shows bearish bias; stop-loss can be placed at ₹430

₹3258 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3250

3200

3300

3335

Initiate fresh short positions in the stock of TCS with stop-loss at ₹3,300 if price drops below ₹3,250

15731 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15700

15665

15800

15840

Fresh long positions can be initiated with stop-loss at 15,650 if the contract rebounds from 15,700

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 09, 2021

technical analysis
