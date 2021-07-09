Day Trading Guide for July 9, 2021

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
₹1520 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1520
1500
1560
|
1575
Despite the price drop on Thursday, the stock is bullish. So, initiate fresh longs with tight stop-loss
₹1560 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1540
1575
|
1590
Can go long in the stock of Infosys with a tight stop-loss on the back of the support at ₹1,550
₹202 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
201
198
205
|
207
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC bounces off the support at ₹200
₹117 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
116
112
121
|
123
Fresh short positions are recommended with stop-loss at ₹119 if the stock slips below ₹116
₹2092 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2080
2030
2150
|
2185
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock recovers above ₹2,100
₹424 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
418
410
430
|
435
Go short in the stock of SBI as the price action shows bearish bias; stop-loss can be placed at ₹430
₹3258 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3250
3200
3300
|
3335
Initiate fresh short positions in the stock of TCS with stop-loss at ₹3,300 if price drops below ₹3,250
15731 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15700
15665
15800
|
15840
Fresh long positions can be initiated with stop-loss at 15,650 if the contract rebounds from 15,700
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
‘Arzoo’ consolidated the legendary actor’s image as the tormented lover
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...