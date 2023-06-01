₹1611 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1580

1630

1650

Wait for dips. Go long at 1605. Keep the stop-loss at 1595

₹1322 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1305

1290

1330

1355

Go long on dips at 1310. Stop-loss can be kept at 1295

₹445 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

442

439

450

453

Go long now and at 443. Keep the stop-loss at 441

₹154 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

150

148

156

160

Go short on rallies at 155. Stop-loss can be kept at 157

₹2475 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2445

2420

2490

2515

Wait for dips. Go long at 2455. Keep the stop-loss at 2440

₹580 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

576

573

584

588

Make use of dips to go long at 577 with a stop-loss at 575

₹3291 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3260

3230

3305

3330

Wait for a rise and go short at 3300. Keep the stop-loss at 3310

18625 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18570

18470

18650

18750

Go long only on a break above 18650 with a stop-loss at 18620

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

