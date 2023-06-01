₹1611 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1580
1630
1650
Wait for dips. Go long at 1605. Keep the stop-loss at 1595
₹1322 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1305
1290
1330
1355
Go long on dips at 1310. Stop-loss can be kept at 1295
₹445 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
442
439
450
453
Go long now and at 443. Keep the stop-loss at 441
₹154 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
150
148
156
160
Go short on rallies at 155. Stop-loss can be kept at 157
₹2475 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2445
2420
2490
2515
Wait for dips. Go long at 2455. Keep the stop-loss at 2440
₹580 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
576
573
584
588
Make use of dips to go long at 577 with a stop-loss at 575
₹3291 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3260
3230
3305
3330
Wait for a rise and go short at 3300. Keep the stop-loss at 3310
18625 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18570
18470
18650
18750
Go long only on a break above 18650 with a stop-loss at 18620
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
