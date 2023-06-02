₹1604 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1580

1560

1610

1630

Go short now and at 1608. Keep the stop-loss at 1620

₹1319 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1305

1290

1335

1350

Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹440 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

439

435

443

447

Go short below 439. Stop-loss can be kept at 441

₹154 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

151

149

155

157

Take fresh shorts now. Keep the stop-loss at 156

₹2462 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2450

2420

2490

2515

Wait for dips. Go long at 2455 with a stop-loss at 2440

₹583 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

580

577

586

590

Go long only above 586. Stop-loss can be kept at 584

₹3323 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3300

3270

3340

3375

Go short on a break below 3300. Keep the stop-loss at 3310

18575 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18500

18420

18610

18670

Go short now and at 18600. Stop-loss can be kept at 18625

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

