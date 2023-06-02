₹1604 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1580
1560
1610
1630
Go short now and at 1608. Keep the stop-loss at 1620
₹1319 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1305
1290
1335
1350
Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹440 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
439
435
443
447
Go short below 439. Stop-loss can be kept at 441
₹154 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
151
149
155
157
Take fresh shorts now. Keep the stop-loss at 156
₹2462 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2450
2420
2490
2515
Wait for dips. Go long at 2455 with a stop-loss at 2440
₹583 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
580
577
586
590
Go long only above 586. Stop-loss can be kept at 584
₹3323 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3300
3270
3340
3375
Go short on a break below 3300. Keep the stop-loss at 3310
18575 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18500
18420
18610
18670
Go short now and at 18600. Stop-loss can be kept at 18625
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
